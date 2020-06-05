Srinagar woman dies, Covid death tally rises to 36

Srinagar: A day after a 65-year-old woman from Srinagar died at SMHS hospital here, her swab sample has returned positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said on Friday.

A resident of Batamaloo, she became the ninth Srinagar resident and 36th in the J&K to succumb to the virus.

“She was brought to the hospital on Thursday morning. She had many underlying ailments including pneumonia and died later,” Dr Nazir Choudhary, Medical superintendent SMHS hospital.

Her samples, he said, returned positive for Covid-19 late last night.

With the latest fatality, the death toll due to the virus in J&K has gone up to 36. So far Srinagar district with nine deaths due to the virus has the highest fatalities, followed by Baramulla seven, Anantnag five, Kulgam four, two each from Shopian, Budgam and Jammu while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Kupwara Doda and Udhampur. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print