HC notice to govt for providing basic requirements to people in far-flung areas

Srinagar: The J&K High Court issued notice to the government to respond to a plea seeking basic requirements for people living in far flung areas.

It was complained in the plea that people who are living in far-flung areas such as Gurez, Tangdhar, Machil, and Uri are facing tough times.

“They are economically weak and are in desperate need of basic requirements of survival,” Naveed Bukhtiyar, the petitioner told the court

The court of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajnesh Oswal after hearing the petitioner remarked that this is a very critical issue and the official respondents are bound to ensure that the essentials are made available to every person living in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have doubts as to whether the directions which have been sought in this application can be given by us. However the prayer though couched differently is really in the nature of cry for help for basic necessities from far flung areas of Kashmir,” the court said and directed for issuing notice.

Meantime, the court also directed M K Sharma, Member Secretary, and JKSLSA for ensuring the necessary intervention and assistance to the needy.

“The matters be examined by the Department of Social Welfare and appropriate action be taken to assist the residents of the Union Territory in Kashmir living in far flung areas and action taken report be filed before us before the next date,” the court said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print