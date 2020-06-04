Health worker hit by bullet in chest as militants open fire at police

Anantnag: A health worker was critically wounded after militants, travelling in a car, opened fire at a police party in a bid to escape, here in Yaripora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday afternoon.

The unknown number of militants managed to flee leaving behind a Santro car, which has no registration plate on it.

The injured health worker, who works at the Sub-District Hospital (SDH) in Yaripora, has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad.

“He has a serious bullet wound in his chest. We have referred him to Srinagar after giving basic medical aid here,” a health official from Yaripora said, adding that Imtiyaz was in a very critical condition.

The health official said Imtiyaz worked as a basic health worker at the SDH.

The shootout took place in Kanjkulla area of Yaripora at about 2:30 PM Thursday, seconds after a police party motioned a Santro car with no registration plate to stop.

“The militants on board disembarked and opened indiscriminate fire while they fled. Their bullets left one of the civilians walking nearby injured,” a senior police official from Kulgam said.

The police official said that the militants left behind the car, which is now being examined by the police.

Following the shootout, a cache of security forces reached the area and cordoned it off. Searches were being carried out to nab the attackers when this report was filed.

