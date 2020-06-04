12 members of quarantine centre in Tral test positive

Pulwama. A dozen staffers at a quarantine centre at Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district have tested positive, officials said.

Officials said the 12 staffers have tested positive at Hamdard Grammar School Tral “after the influx of returnees (from outside Kashmir) led to surge in number of positive cases and after the administration adopted the aggressive random sampling of all the quarantine staff.

They said all the officials associated with quarantine duties in the district were sampled which include team of Nodal Officers, Municipality Officials, Service Providers from PDD and PHE, Cooks besides ANCs , elderly and people with compromised immunity levels.

Hamdard Grammar School was designated as a quarantine Centre for returnees from various parts of the country and around 72 inmates were housed in the centre who were later on sampled for COVID-19, officials told Kashmir Reader .

ADC Tral said that among the 58 samples taken from returnees, 20 were tested positive and were put in isolation in Drug Deaddiction Center Tral .

He added that the district administration adopted timely measures of aggressive sampling of quarantine staff besides other service providers associated with the quarantine .

While the 12 members of quarantine staff were found positive for COVID-19, ten staff members had been already put in administrative quarantine, added the ADC.

He further said that contact tracing in this regard has been almost completed as 44 primary and 73 secondary contacts have been traced and subsequently put in administrative quarantine at various facilities.

He said that authorities have already initiated aggressive sampling in red zones as per guidelines issued by the government time and again .

The ADC further said that the timely quarantining and sampling of suspects have “averted a looming potential surge in infection in the community”.

