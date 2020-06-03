Keep vigil on ground: DGP to officers

JAMMU: To review the security scenario and measure on ground in view of coronavirus pandemic, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh chaired a high level meeting at Police Control Room Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon.

While addressing the meeting, he appreciated the efforts of forces against Coronavirus across Jammu and Kashmir particularly in the areas declared from time to time as red zones.

Singh complimented police and security forces for assisting the health and civil administration during these times of crises.

He said that we need to continue our good work with enhanced dedication to ensure that the spread of this deadly virus is restricted.

The DGP after obtaining district wise assessments of the prevailing security situation and arising challenges reiterated the importance of maintaining a sustained and close watch on the ground situation.

According to Singh, there is a need to maintain sustained real-time coordination between the security forces for effective anti-militancy responses.

“He said that forces need to be extra cautious and alert as Pakistan with evil intention is taking advantage of present situation by pushing terrorists here,” a police handout said.

Complementing the Police, Army, CRPF for recent successes against militancy Singh, said that safety and security of the people is prime concern and every attempt of the elements inimical to peace should be foiled firmly.

He said that police with other sister agencies has faced tough challenges and have succeeded to maintain a sense of security among the minds of the people. “Public cooperation has helped to make our efforts fruitful and the organization is giving due importance to strengthen relations with the people for eradication of crimes and drug menace from the society,” he added.

The DGP added that even during the present health crises, many successful anti-militancy operations in which many commanders of different militant outfits were killed highlights the commitment and resolve of forces.

“We need to continue our mission peace with more dedication to ensure long lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir,” Singh said.

He said that innovative mechanism has been put in place by the law enforcing agencies to foil the ill designs of anti-national elements.

He directed the officers to maintain surveillance upon the elements trying to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere and take all preventive measures to foil their ill designs.

Singh said that they have to deal with the such elements firmly by using latest technology and counter their negative ideology.

The DGP also impressed upon the officers to devise plans to meet any natural calamity.

The district SSPs briefed the DGP about the measures taken on different fronts with regard to the safety and security of people in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, DIG Central Kashmir Range Mohammad Suleman Choudhary, SSP Srinagar Dr Haseeb Mughal and Range DIG north Kashmir, south Kashmir and District SSPs attended the meeting through video conferencing.

