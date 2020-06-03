GoI asks J&K govt to defer reopening of schools

Srinagar: Two days after the Jammu and Kashmir government said it “intends” to reopen schools from mid-June amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the government of India has asked the government to defer the reopening of the institutions.

On Monday, the J&K School Education Department issued an order saying it “intends” to reopen schools from mid-June while asking the schools to keep hnad sanitizers and hand gloves for students at the institutions.

However, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s office, Dr Jitendra Singh tweeted this afternoon that he had spoken to the J&K Kashmir government suggesting it that the decision to reopen schools may be deferred.

Singh has also asked the J&K government to defer the collection of vehicle registration tax for the time being, he said.

