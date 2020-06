Pulwama, June 03 Two Jaish-e-Muhammad militants including a commander were killed while as a soldier sustained injuries in the ongoing operation at Kangan village of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said.

Security officials told KNO that two militants have been killed in in an ongoing operation that started in the wee hours today which includes a top Jaish commander. “A soldier also sustained injuries who was evacuated to the army’s 92-base hospital for treatment,” they said.

