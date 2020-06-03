Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra now delivering in Srinagar

Srinagar: E-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart and fashion e-tailer Myntra have resumed their delivery services in Srinagar, after more than two months of suspension due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The delivery service was resumed on Monday across Srinagar city, except in some areas falling under red and containment zones. Both Amazon and Flipkart had resumed delivery of essential as well as non-essential products in other states of India two weeks ago, but in Srinagar the delivery service only began yesterday.

Delivery agencies such as Ecom Express, Myntra Logistics and Amazon Courier Service have also restarted operations, with half of their staff as per the directions of the Home Ministry as well as of the district administration.

The mangers of these companies in Srinagar said that all the necessary precautions are being taken with respect to receiving and delivering of orders. All the orders are properly sanitised first at the warehouse and then at the nearest receiving hub, only after which they are sent out for delivery.

Each product undergoes multiple checks and is sanitised after every check, the mangers said. They said that delivery agents wear full PPE kits, carry sanitisers to constantly sanitise the packaging of products, and ensure minimum hand contact.

Besides this, the orders are being delivered from a distance of 5-6 metres without any physical contact.

The delivery agencies assured that people should not worry about ordering products on e-commerce platforms and receiving them at their doorsteps. They said that the proper protocol is being followed to ensure the products are safe.

“We have asked half our staff to report to office for receiving orders and delivering them to addresses,” an official of a courier service in Srinagar said.

Mohammad Qasim, Delivery Centre Head of Myntra Logistics in Srinagar, told Kashmir Reader, “We’ve resumed delivery services in Srinagar city and all the pincodes within the city have been covered under delivery range. All products available on Myntra website will be delivered to the addresses within the city premises.”

He said that the products are not being delivered to red and containment zones, though the services will likely be extended soon to these areas in the coming days.

Tawseef Ahmad, Supervisor at Amazon Courier Service in Srinagar, said, “We’re delivering products to all the areas within Srinagar city irrespective of red or safe zones. A strict protocol is being followed by all delivery boys, who ensure minimum contact with the package of products. The delivery boys undergo different checks daily to monitor their condition and body temperature.”

He added, “We only send delivery boys if they pass the temperature check, and take all necessary precautions in the course of delivering the product. A full PPE kit, masks, gloves and sanitisers is what our delivery boys are carrying along with them to prevent any risk.”

All the e-commerce platforms had shut their operations in late March due to the outbreak of Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown. However, delivery of essential products was being done at some selected pincodes in the country.

Now that the lockdown is being lifted gradually, the e-commerce platforms have been permitted to start their services again across the country, irrespective of red, orange and green zones, for essential as well as non-essential products.

