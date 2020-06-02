Three heavily armed militants killed in Rajouri as forces prevent infiltration

Rajouri: A major infiltration bid was foiled on the LoC in Kabootar-Gala area of Nowshehra sector in Rajouri resulting in killing three heavily armed militants.

Jammu Inspector General of Police, Mukesh Singh, said that three heavily armed militants were killed and fourth one sustained injuries for whom massive search operation is on.

“Three militants have been killed. It was in infiltration bid and they were trying to sneak in from Nowshehra sector,” he said.

According to him, the fourth militant was injured in the exchange of fire and may be hiding in the area.

“Searches are on to track the injured militant,” Singh added.

Security officials told KNO that a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the procession of the slain militants. It includes an American made M-16 rifle, two AK 47 rifles and Under Barrel Grenade Launcher along with grenades.

Official sources said that in the intervening night of May 29 and May 29, an infiltration bid took place on Line of Control in Kabootar Gali area located in Kalal of Nowahera.

“While the infiltrators were trying to sneak in, an explosion took place that was possibly after one of the infiltrator stepped on an anti-personnel mine. Soon after it, the ambush parties of army stationed there cordoned around 400 meters area and a fierce firefight took place which lasted for hours,” they said.

They said that since past three days, a major combing operation was going on in the area during which bodies of three militants were found along LoC which however are difficult to retrieve due to continuous firing from across the border.

However, search teams of army have managed to recover the arms and ammunition along with other material carried by the infiltrating group.

Official sources said that two AK 47 rifles along with thirteen magazines, one American M-16 rifle with six magazines, one 9mm Chinese pistol with one magazine, one UBGL launcher, six UBGL grenades, five hand grenades, 30 loose rounds of 9 mm, 85 loose rounds of 5.56 mm, 14 loose rounds of 7.62 mm were recovered from the site of gunfight.

“Other allied and lifesaving material recovered from the area under cordon include two tactical knives, one bullet proof patkha, six rucksack, six pouches, Rs 17000 Indian currency and one Pathani suit,” he said.

Official sources said that army have established an official communication with police and has informed about the recovery of arms and ammunition and is expected to handover the same to police today. KNO

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print