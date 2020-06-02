Postponed KU College Principals’ meet now on Thursday

Srinagar: The meeting of the principals of all government degree colleges affiliated with the University of Kashmir to chalk out a mechanism for undergraduate examinations, which was rescheduled on Monday, will now be held on Thursday June 4.

Public Relations Officer at KU’s Examination section, Faheem Aslam said in a statement that the meeting, to be chaired by Dean Colleges Development Council, will be held at 2pm at Gandhi Bhawan, University of Kashmir campus, and is expected to take feedback from the principals of all affiliated government degree colleges about issues pertaining to the UG examinations and chalk out an appropriate course of action in the interest of the student community.

The Thursday’s meeting will be held in accordance with the social distancing norms, and adherence to other safety and hygiene protocols, including use of masks, Aslam quoted KU’s Controller of Examinations Prof Farooq A Mir as having said.

