J&K records three Covid-19 deaths, 155 fresh cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported three Covid-19 deaths on Monday taking the death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 31.

The three persons who became the latest victim of Covid-19 include a 45-year-old man of Shopian. He was admitted to SKIMS Soura with chronic Kidney Diseases (on Sunday and was kept in an isolation ward. The second victim is a 72-year-old man from Doda district in Jammu, who was suffering from Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and a 70-year-old-man who died at District Hospital Pulwama.

The Shopian man was admitted to SKIMS for the treatment of kidney ailments and tested positive for Covid-19 after his death on Monday.

“The patient had acute gastroenteritis (AGE) like illness and was in shock,” said Dr Jan, adding, “after initial stabilization, the patient was shifted to Ward 2A as a suspect case of Covid-19 and his nasopharyngeal swab was taken.”

He said that the patient expired during midnight. “The body was kept in the mortuary and all precautions were taken,” he said. The swab sample for the COVID-19 came positive at 2 pm on Monday, he added.

The deceased who breathed his last at GMC Jammu on Monday had multiple comorbidities including COPD and heart ailment, according to Medical Superintendent GMC Jammu, Dr Dara Singh.

“The patient was detected Covid-19 positive yesterday and died on Monday afternoon at GMC Jammu hospital,” he said.

Deputy Medical Superintendent District Hospital Pulwama Dr Mir Mushtaq said that 70-year-old-man who became the third Covid-19 victim on Monday was brought dead to the hospital on Monday morning.

“His swab sample was taken which came out to be positive later in the evening,” he said.

The body was kept in the mortuary of the hospital and was handed over to the family according to Covid-19 protocol.

“The man had comorbidity like COPD,” he said.

With three deaths, the toll due to the coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 31. This includes 27 from Kashmir and four from Jammu division.

Meanwhile, 155 new positive cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours. They include nine expecting mothers, a dentist and 96 travellers from Kashmir.

The total tally of Covid-19 patients in Jammu and Kashmir reached 2,601.

Dr Farooq A Jan, medical superintendent of SKIMS Soura said the premier institute reported 21 new cases on Monday.

The nodal officer for Covid-19 at GMC Srinagar Dr M Saleem Khan said, one dentist and nine expecting mothers were among the 33 new Covid-19 patients detected at CD Hospital since Sunday evening.

“Out of 910 samples tested at CD Hospital, 33 came positive for the new virus. Those tested positive include nine pregnant women and a dentist who works at Government Dental College, Srinagar,” he said.

As per latest Covid-19 media bulletin, 155 new coronavirus cases were found on Monday which include 96 travellers.

It said 176,805 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases had been enlisted for surveillance till Monday evening which included 38,276 persons in-home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 38 in Hospital Quarantine, 1,625 in hospital isolation and 48,964 under home surveillance. Besides, 87,872 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print