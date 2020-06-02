Former minister from Ladakh dies of Covid-19

Srinagar: The swab samples of a former Union minister P Namgyal returned positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, making it the first case of covid-19 fatality in Ladakh.

A three-time Congress MP from Ladakh, the 83-year-old died yesterday and is survived by his wife and three daughters. Namgyal had returned from Delhi nearly a fortnight ago.

“His swap sample came out positive today,” Commissioner Secretary, Ladakh, Rigzin Sampheal told GNS on phone.

He had served the Pradesh Congress Committee in the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state as secretary general and vice president. He also remained Union minister of State during 1988-89.

