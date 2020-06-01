Third Covid death in J&K takes tally to 31

Srinagar: Kashmir reported one more Covid-19 victim on Monday taking the total death tally to 31 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Deputy Medical Superintendent District Hospital Pulwama Dr Mir Mushtaq told GNS that 70-year-old-man was brought dead to the hospital this morning.

“His swap sample was taken which came out to be positive now,” he said.

The body has been kept in mortuary in the hospital and would be handed over to the family according to Covid-19 protocol.

“The man had comorbidity like COPD,” he said.

Earlier, a 72-year-old man with comorbities from Doda and a 45-year-old man from Shopian died at SKIMS Soura.

With the three fatalities, the death toll due to the virus in J&K has gone up to 31. So far Srinagar district has highest number of the fatalities—7 followed by Anantnag and Baramulla with five deaths each, Kulgam has reported four, three from Shopian, Budgam and Jammu have two each and one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda and Udhampur.

