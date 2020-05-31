‘Unlock 1’: Religious places, restaurants, malls to reopen from June 8

Srinagar: The ministry of home (MHA) on Saturday decided to further ease restrictions outside containment zones but extended the countrywide lockdown in containment zones till June 30.

According to a statement, religious places of worship, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants and hospitality services outside the containment zones will be allowed to reopen from June 8. This will be in accordance with standard operating procedure recommended by the health ministry.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked health ministry to devise the SOPs in consultation with central ministries and other stakeholders for ensuring social distancing at the public places allowed to reopen in the first phase.

The guidelines shall remain in effect from June 1 till June 30.

In the second phase of reopening, educational institutions will be allowed to reopen, which may however happen in July only after consultations with the respective state and union territory governments and once the health ministry prepares the SOPs for the purpose, it said.

The MHA said that only a limited number of activities including international air travel, operation of metro rail, cinema halls, theatres, bars, and auditoriums and similar other public places involving large congregations will be prohibited for now and they will be allowed to reopen in third phase of reopening.

As per the MHA, lockdown shall continue strictly in the containment zones to be demarcated by the state, UT governments in accordance with the guidelines by the union health ministry.

It said that only essential services will be allowed inside the containment zones.

The MHA said there will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods and no separate permit will be required for the purpose.

However, if any state or UT proposes to regulate movement on health concerns, the government of India will give it wide publicity in advance for the restrictions to be put in place in the particular case, the MHA said.

The MHA also said that night curfew shall continue to be in place for non-essential services.

