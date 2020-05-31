Restaurant & Cafe Association of Kashmir formed

Sheikh Feroz is President, Babar Chowdhary Vice President

Srinagar : Pledging to resolve the issues faced by this vital business sector for its glorious revival, the Restaurant & Cafe Association of Kashmir (RAK) was constituted here Saturday.

After marathon deliberations and brainstorming sessions here, prominent businessman Sheikh Feroz was elected as the President of the business body while young entrepreneur Babar Chowdhary was elected as the Vice president of the RAK.

The other elected office bearers include Secretary General, Sheikh Ian, Joint Secretary, Irfan, Treasurer – Majid Dar and Social Media Incharge – Mir Muneeb.

In his maiden presidential address, Sheikh Feroz “promised to work dedicatedly and honestly and work hard to raise the genuine issues of the association from time to time.”

As per a handout issued by the RAK, the forum will hold meetings with concerned government authorities for re-addressal of issues pertaining to the industry.

“It was decided that the newly elected office bearers will approach all the concerned departments associated with the trade to highlight the problems faced by this industry,” the handout said.

“Numerous issues like MSME, soft loans provided by the banks, electricity subsidy, renewal of certificates, parking problems outside restaurants and cafes were discussed threadbare with a mechanism for redressal of greviances in a time bound manner,” the handout said.

The Members of the Executive Body of the RAK include: “ Sheikh Feroz 7 C’s Café n Fine Dine, Khawar Jamsheed Café Liberty, Majid Dar Mehfil Restaurant, Uan Khan Sunset Bouleward,

Usamah Manzoor Burza 14th Avenue Café & Bakeshop, Nadeem Bhat Downtown Café, Kaan Nisar Winterfell Café, Ms Roohi Nazki Chai Jaai, Ms Sofia Jan The Choclate Café & Grill, Tahir Baba

Samci Restaurant, Sajad Ahmad Bala Red & White, Mir Muneeb The Other Side Café, Sajad Ahmad Rizk Restaurant, Syed Rashid Viands Restaurant, Arif Ahmad Shud Waazwaan, Sheikh Ian Waterfall Restaurant and Mohammad Iqbal Trumboo Café Coffe day.”

As per the RAK: “It was also decided that the membership fee for the new members other than EC members will be Rs 2000/-. The fee for EC members will be Rs. 5000/-.

