Core group meets to strategise security in Kashmir

Srinagar: General Officer Commanding, Chinar Corps, Lt Gen BS Raju and Director General of Police Dilbag Singh co-chaired a meeting of the Core Group to review the security situation and ensure readiness to meet anticipated security challenges.

The meeting was attended by top officials of civil administration, intelligence agencies and security forces.

“The core group focussed on the need for high level of synergy amongst all the agencies in addressing the security concerns of Kashmir. Intelligence inputs indicate that Pakistan had intensified its efforts at increasing infiltration and ceasefire violations across the Line of Control,” said a statement.

“There is also an effort to calibrate increase in (militant) actions in the hinterland. Pakistan and its proxies are also active on social media to launch disinformation campaign in J&K,” it said.

The core group discussed the plans to ensure a robust counter infiltration grid along the Line of Control, counter militancy grid in the hinterland and recent successes in anti-militant operations, it said.

“The intelligence inputs indicate efforts by anti nationals and Pakistan proxies to calibrate increase in violence in the Jammu and Kashmir. Recent successes including killing of (militant) leaders and prevention of large scale IED attacks have blunted such efforts,” the statement said, adding, “The support of the Kashmir people has been critical in the success of the security forces.”

The core group, it said, also discussed the need for continued intelligence based anti militancy operations with a humane touch. “In order to address the complete eco-system of (militant) organisations in Jammu and Kashmir, the anti-(militancy) operations are being supported by efforts to identify and arrest over ground workers who sustain the (militant) organizations,” it added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print