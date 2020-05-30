Two militants Killed, internet snapped in the district

Two Hizb militants were killed in a gunfight with government forces in Wanpora area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar (IPS) told GNS that two militants have been killed in the operation. However, he said, the identity of the slain militants was yet to be ascertained.

Earlier, according to the reports reaching GNS, a joint team of Police, Army’s 01 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Wanpora.

As the joint team approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

A senior police officer confirmed the exchange of fire between the joint team and the militants. As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped

