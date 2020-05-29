KU refutes rumours about fee hike

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir on Friday refuted the rumours about a hike in the fees during the current lockdown saying it was instead considering a reduction in the examination fee for the current semesters.

A statement issued by the KU administration denied any hike in the fee- examination or otherwise-during the prevailing lockdown period as reported in a section of the media.

The statement said that an “anomaly of higher fee, which had inadvertently happened online due to wrong linking in a particular course, was brought to our notice and it was promptly corrected”.

In case any student has deposited the increased fee due to this, it will be automatically reverted, the statement said. Still if the fee is not reverted/refunded, the students can contact through the grievance portal of controller examination and ask for the refund, it added.

The varsity said that it was in fact considering a proposal to reduce examination fees, for the current semesters. It said that a definite process was being followed by the University for proper assessment of students and declaration of results, that involved a considerable cost.

The statement said that the varsity administration was very sensitive about the prevailing situation.

“The decisions are being taken, accordingly for the benefit of students while following guidelines and ensuring the quality and the credibility of degrees, ” it said.

The University has also constituted an Advisory cum Monitoring Committee, under the Chairmanship of Dean Academic Affairs for looking into issues that may arise due to new work dynamics of online teaching, learning and assessment started in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A grievance committee under the Chairmanship of Dean College Development Council has also been constituted to look into the grievances and specific issues of students.

