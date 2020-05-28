Pak army claims to have shot down Indian ‘spying quadcopter’ along LoC

Islamabad: The Pakistan Army claimed on Wednesday that it shot down an Indian “spying quadcopter” for allegedly violating the airspace along the Line of Control.

The incident happened in Rakhchikri Sector of the LoC, according to military spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar.

He said that the “Indian spying quadcopter” had intruded 650 metres on Pakistan’s side of the LoC when it was brought down.

In April, the Pakistan Army claimed to have shot down an Indian drone.

The ties between the two nations strained following the Pulwama attack on February 14.

The ties further nose-dived after New Delhi abrogated Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir in August last. Pakistan downgraded diplomatic relations with India and expelled Indian High Commissioner.

—PTI

