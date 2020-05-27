Policemen distribute roses among doctors at LD hospital

Srinagar: After facing criticism for allegedly harassing doctors and paramedical staff over the past few days, police in a good will gesture distributed red roses among the doctors at LD hospital as a mark of love and respect for doctors.

Officials said that roses were distributed among the doctors and paramedics of Lal Ded Hospital this morning in a move to honour them for their services.

A police official said the police holds great amount of respect for the doctors and paramedics who during the prevailing medical emergency situation are rendering their services amid the challenging atmosphere and ensuring the safety of all selflessly.

The efforts of medical faculty is praiseworthy and we all should collaborate against the hidden enemy that has brought the whole activities to grinding halt and has impacted the mental health of people, he said.

The official said the move was to send a message to whole medical fraternity that police is here to serve in every possible manner and ensure the safety and safe passage of all with full honour and dignity.

He also said that the early morning rose distribution was a mark of love and respect for doctors, a message that police holds doctors who are COVID warriors in a high esteem and ” “we are one in the fight against COVID pandemic”. KNO

