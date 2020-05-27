Kitchen gardens grow in Kashmir valley

BUDGAM: Since the lockdown has been imposed across Kashmir valley, people have started creating kitchen gardens at their houses and are savouring fresh vegetables from them.

The kitchen garden is also helping people spend their time fruitfully during the lockdown period.

“We are enjoying growing different kinds of vegetables and plants. It is much better than buying the hybrid and chemically produced vegetables from the markets,” said Fayaz Ahmad Dev, a resident of Chewdara in Beerwah area.

Dev said he began preparing his own kitchen garden in April. “I started it as a hobby but the kitchen garden became a way to grow vegetables as per my own choice. Now my family eats fresh vegetables and also breathes fresh air from all the plants,” he said.

Zubair Ahmad Wani, a farmer in Budgam, said the concept of kitchen garden is gaining popularity even in villages. “The kitchen garden has become important and helpful for us because it provides fresh and healthy vegetables, which are much better than the vegetables sold in the markets,” Wani said.

“A kitchen garden is not expensive and people get a variety of vegetables from it .Spending spare time in preparing the kitchen garden also provides enjoyment to people,” he said.

Ali Bhat, another farmer in Budgam, said, “The kitchen garden helps those families that cannot afford buying vegetables from markets amid the loss of livelihood due to the coronavirus lockdown.”

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print