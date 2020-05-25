Two minor girls die in drowning incident in Srinagar outskirts

Srinagar: Two minor died girls died and three rescued in Zewan area of Panthachowk in Srinagar outskirts on Monday evening.

SHO police station Pantha Chowk told Kashmir Reader that five minor girls drowned in stangnant rainwater at Dakteng quarries at Zewan area of Srinagar.

Of them, two died and three were rescued by locals and police.

The girls were shifted to SDH Pampore where two among them passed away.

The duo were siblings and were identified as Rakeeba Maqbool (14) and Ronak Maqbool daughters of late Mohammad Maqbool Mir resident Zewan Panthachowk, Srinagar.

