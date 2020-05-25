JKSCD condemns assault on senior cardiologist

Srinagar: The J&K Society of Consultant Doctors (JKSCD) on Monday denounced the alleged assault of a senior cardiologist by police.

The cardiologist had alleged harassment and abusing at the hands of SHO Zadibal on Saturday.

In a statement issued here, spokesperson of the JKSCD expressed deep regret over what it called a “series of unfortunate incidents taking place over the course of past few weeks in which doctors– including senior doctors, paramedics and reportedly healthcare professionals of either gender have been harassed and misbehaved with by some elements within the police while they were on their way to work or in the process of discharging their professional duties”.

The JKSCD said that some of their colleagues have been “harangued, heckled and harassed by some high- headed and biased elements in the police force thereby creating an atmosphere that vitiates and undermines the morale of our healthcare warriors who are under tremendous physical and psychological pressure while dealing with this pandemic”.

Besides, the doctors were made to “queue in long lines meant to chaff off lockdown defaulters notwithstanding the fact that these doctors plead their case for allowing easy access but almost always these pleas fall on deaf and indifferent ears”, it said.

In a virtual meeting chaired by its president Dr Maajed Jehangeer and attended by senior functionaries including Dr Masood Rashid and Dr Irfan Shams, the JKSCD condemned the behaviour by “some black sheep within the force which tantamounts to nothing less than harassment, bitter denunciation and, in some cases physical abuse of our medical fraternity”.

The JKSCD appealed senior officials of the police especially the IGP Kashmir, to facilitate the smooth working of all healthcare professionals amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and to take strict action against the accused cops.

