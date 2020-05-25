JK reports 47 new positive cases, 809 recovered so far

JAMMU, MAY 25: The Government Monday informed that 47 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 33 from Jammu division and 14 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 1668. Also 02 deaths, one each from Jammu and Kashmir division have been reported whose sample tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 1668 positive cases, 836 are Active Positive, 809 have recovered and 23 have died; 03 in Jammu division and 20 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 134188 test results available, 132520 samples have been tested as negative till May 25, 2020.

Additionally, till date 134873 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 30923 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 60 in Hospital Quarantine, 836 in hospital isolation and 30521 under home surveillance. Besides, 72510 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Bandipora has 139 positive cases with 09 Active Positive, 129 recovered, 01 death; Srinagar has 182 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 51 Active Positive, 125 recovered, 06 deaths; Anantnag district has 278 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today), with 165 Active Positive, 109 recovered, 04 deaths; Baramulla has 137 positive cases with 35 Active Positive, 98 recovered, 04 deaths; Shopian has 129 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 22 Active Positive, 107 recovered; Kupwara has 165 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 95 Active Positive, 70 recovered; Budgam has 64 positive cases, with 15 Active Positive and 47 recovered cases and 02 deaths; Ganderbal has 27 positive cases with 3 Active cases and 24 recoveries; Kulgam has 227 positive cases (including 03 reported today), with 209 Active Positive and 15 recoveries and 03 deaths and Pulwama reported 26 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 16 active positive, 10 recovered.

Similarly, Jammu has 99 positive cases (including 21 cases reported today) with 63 active positive cases and 34 recoveries and 02 deaths; Udhampur has 37 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 15 active positive case, 21 recovered and 01 death; Samba has 27 positive cases with 20 Active Positive and 07 recoveries; Rajouri has 13 positive cases with 09 active positive cases and 04 recovered; Kathua has 49 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 43 Active positive and 06 recovered; Kishtwar has 08 positive case with 07 active positive cases and 01 recovered; Ramban has 45 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 44 active positive and 01 recovered; Reasi has 06 positive cases (including 02 case reported today) with 05 active positive and 01 recovered, Poonch has 08 active positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) while Doda has 02 active positive cases (including 01 case reported today).

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The advisory has informed the public to maintain physical distance of at least 2 metre from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water besides following good respiratory etiquettes and hygiene which is the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19.

