JK govt brought home 83,334 residents: official

Jammu, May 21 The Jammu and Kashmir government has brought home over 83,000 residents, including students, in 23 special trains, three flights and scores of buses, an official said on Thursday.

It brought home 63,109 state residents from other states and UTs through the Lakhanpur border with Punjab, and 19,724 people in special trains to Jammu and Udhampur railway stations. Also, 501 people, including students, have been flown back from other countries in special flights, he said.

So far, eight trains have reached Jammu with 7,273 passengers while 12,451 passengers have reached Udhampur in 15 special trains, he said in a statement.

