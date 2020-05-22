Govt appoints B R Sharma as PSC Chairman

JAMMU: The government on Thursday appointed former IAS Officer B R Sharma as Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission.

An order issued said, Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu has appointed Sharma as PSC Chairman Public Service Commission till he attains the age of sixty two years.

LG has made the appointment in exercise of powers conferred by section 93 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, and S.O. 3937 (E) dated 31st October 2019, read with the order issued in terms of sub-clause (i) of clause (c) of the proclamation issued by the President dated October 31, 2019.

