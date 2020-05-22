Driver killed after vehicle turns turtle in Pampore village

PAMPORE: A 55-year-old tipper driver was killed when the vehicle he was driving turned turtle at Wuyan village of Pampore in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday morning.

SHO Khrew Zahoor Ahmad told Kashmir Reader that accident took place today morning after the tipper (JK01AL/5859) accidentally turned turtle at TCI Wuyan road resulting on spot death of its driver. The deceased was identified as Abdul Gani Dar (55) son of Ghulam Ahmad of Wathpora Lasjan Srinagar.

