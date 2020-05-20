All districts in Kashmir except for Ganderbal, Bandipora declared red zones

JAMMU: The government on Tuesday issued the fresh classification of districts in order to implement the lockdown 4.0.

In an order issued by State Executive Committee (SEC) headed by Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, the government announced classification of districts in Jammu & Kashmir as Red, Orange and Green for the purpose of implementing the lockdown, with effect from today.

The order said all the districts of Kashmir province, except Ganderbal and Bandipora are listed as Red zones, whereas Kathua, Samba and Ramban districts of Jammu province have been declared Red zones.

Similarly, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Reasi, Udhampur and Jammu districts have been classified under Orange category. Likewise, Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch and Rajouri districts have been put in Green category.

The order further stated that the Government of India vide its Order No. 40-3/2020-DM-I(A) dated 17.05.2020 has authorized States/ UT Governments to delineate districts into Red, Orange and Green category after taking into consideration parameters laid down by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Govt. of India.

It added that a detailed review of the current COVID-19 situation in J&K was conducted with Financial Commissioner, Health; Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir divisions and other officers on the basis of “an overall assessment of the situation pertaining to the spread of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir; the trend in new cases particularly the recent spread/ spike in new cases in view of the movement of stranded persons to Jammu and Kashmir, which is still a continuing exercise, and the risk perception of the Health department vis-à-vis each district; the parameters laid down by MOHFW, Govt. of India,”.

The order said that chief secretary in exercise of the powers conferred under section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, hereby orders that the classification of districts into Red, Orange and Green categories be made for Jammu and Kashmir.

“This categorization of districts into Red, Orange and Green will be followed for the purposes of implementation of permitted activities in the respective districts, as per a separate order, to be issued by the State Executive Committee,” the order read.

“This classification of districts will be reviewed periodically and any further modifications will be made by the Government of Jammu & Kashmir keeping in view any further developments or instructions from MoHFW/ MHA, Govt. of India,” it added.

