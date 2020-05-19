Enforce SOP of social distancing: Advisor to DCs

SRINAGAR: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, held a videoconference meeting with the all Deputy Commissioners and Chief Medical Officers of Kashmir to get brief from them about the measures taken for the containment of Covid-19.

Director SKIMS Srinagar and Director SKIMS Bemina also participated. He also reviewed preparedness of the district administrations and health department in combating the epidemic.

The meeting was also attended by Principal GMC, IG Kashmir, Director Health Services Kashmir and Director Airport Srinagar in person.

During the meeting advisor said that focus should remain over administrative protocol and treatment protocol.

While stressing for quarantine process he said testing of persons arriving from various parts of the country should be conducted and they should be sent to administrative or home quarantine.

Appreciating the efforts of doctors, medical staff, police and district administration, who are the front line warriors, Khan directed Director Health Services Kashmir to provide sufficient protective gear to them. He also directed all the DCs to prepare list of the people aged above 60 years and the patients with chronic ailments. He instructed all administrative officers that these two categories should be given proper care and attention so that they don’t get affected by this fatal virus.

He also directed DCs to make sure that home delivery of the essential commodities in the containment and other zones are made to cater the needs of the people living there.

Director Health Services Kashmir while briefing the Advisor said that the protective gears for the medical staff are abundantly available and there is no dearth of the PPTs, gloves and sanitizers. He said adequate measures have been taken to maintain the constant supply of the equipment.

In view of some police personnel having tested positive in Anantnag, Advisor Kahn directed DCs to conduct the testing in district police lines. He further told principal GMC to conduct random and pool testing in the police control room Srinagar.

Meanwhile, the Advisor also reviewed the arrangements of the Shab -I-Qadr, Jumat-ul-Vida and Eid.

Khan passed strict orders to DCs to enforce SOP of social distancing.

He said no religious gathering would be allowed during the Shab I Qadar, Jumat ul Vida and Eid.

In this regard he directed district administrations to hold meetings with religious leaders, community leaders and elders of the society in their respective districts and convey them no gathering should take place.

Regarding the restart of developmental activities, the advisor emphasized upon the concerned to start works under NREGA, JKPCC, R&B, Jal Shakti and other departments.

He asked DCs that movement passes issued to workers should be honoured everywhere. He also asked deputy commissioners to educate the workers regarding social distancing at work place.

