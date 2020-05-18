Srinagar administration cautions against falling into trap of fraudsters

DC Office Srinagar not collecting copies of ration cards of BPL families nor providing relief amounts

SRINAGAR: Official spokesman of the Srinagar district administration Sunday said that the administration has received reports of fraudsters impersonating as government officials collecting copies of ration cards from BPL families and ‘charges’ for processing relief amounts in their favour.

He cautioned the people against falling into the trap of swindlers while stating that the Srinagar administration is providing no such relief amount as claimed. The reports as received suggest that fraudsters are duping poor families collecting money from them in the name of registration with the DC Office Srinagar for a relief amount of 10 thousand rupees each.

The spokesman said that fraudsters ask for BPL ration cards as proof of eligibility to make it look like genuine adding that reports suggest that their main target and those who have mainly fallen info trap of their fraud are women and women-headed families.

