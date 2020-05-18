JKSDM starts online skill development courses

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Skill Development Mission (JKSDM) on Monday started 10-day free of cost Online crash courses in five skills.

They include Enterpreuner Development, GST, Beauty Make up, Domestic Electronic Appliances Repair and Maintenance, Customer Care and Internet & Web Designing, an official handout said.

Nearly 350 candidates from across J&K have registered for these courses in JKSDM affiliated institutions namely Amargyan Institute of Computer Sciences & Technology, Evergrenn Computer Institute, Sri Sri Kaushal Vikas Kendra, Sampark Global and Zain-ul-abideen Computer Training Centre and would be trained by experts through zoom technology over next 10 days.

The candidates would be also interacting with reputed industry experts during the course of this programme.

It is aimed to make productive use of time of people of J&K during current lockdown viz-a-viz giving them skills beneficial to them, an official

handout said.

