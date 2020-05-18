In Baramulla, traders dealing with essential commodities to be screened for the virus

BARAMULLA: Continuing its battle against the outbreak of COVID-19, district administration Baramulla has launched a massive screening cum sampling drive wherein all traders associated with sale of essential commodities, shall be screened for the virus.

The move has been launched in view of forthcoming festival of Eid so that people can purchase the essential commodities from these traders without any fear or hesitation.

Those traders who will have to undergo mandatory screening include bakers, butchers, vegetable vendors and others as they are directly associated with the people through the sale of essential commodities.

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Dr G N Itoo, said that the drive aims to ensure hassle free and smooth flow of essential commodities and added that the drive has already been launched in all the declared red zones and the same shall be extended in subsequent phases to cover all shopkeepers, traders and others associated with commercial activities.

Moreover the DC informed that several sampling and collection centers have been established for the purpose. While divulging the details about the flux of people that entered the district, he said so far about 1643 persons of Baramulla district had returned from outside the J&K, among which 693 persons have been discharged from quarantine after completing the stipulated quarantine period.

He said that these stranded persons are being evacuated by following the proper procedure wherein they are properly screened, quarantined and then discharged after their reports comes negative.

Dr Itoo further added that district has recorded better performance in anti-corona battle as 80 COVID-19 patients out of 116, have recovered from the virus and were subsequently discharged from the health institutions.

He said that administration has mobilized the health department with full vigor and enthusiasm and didn’t leave any stone unturned in order to control the disease.

