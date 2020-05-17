Ladakh students to get 5 percent quota in NIT Srinagar

Leh: Five percent of all reserved seats in under-graduate programmes of Srinagar National Institute of Technology will be earmarked for students of Ladakh Union Territory, an official statement said on Saturday.

The Ladakh students would be accorded quota from within all reserved seats of the NIT-Srinagar from academic sessions 2020-21, it added.

As per the Registrar, University of Ladakh, the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development has initiated a move to reserve five per cent seats in all under-graduate programmes of the NIT, Srinagar for eligible students of the UT of Ladakh within the overall quota seats of Jammu & Kashmir from academic year 2020-21, the statement said.

The government of India had revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated it into two UTs of J&K and Ladakh last year . PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print