Minor rejig in admin, police: Kansal is principal secy PDD, Mubasher is Addtn SP security

Srinagar: Principal Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department Rohit Kansal was on Friday transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Power Development Department.

He shall hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Information Department, Managing Director, J&K Power Development Corporation Limited and Managing Director, J&K Power Corporation Limited, in addition to his own duties, till further orders, an order issued by GAD said.

He shall also hold the charge of Principal Secretary (Coordination) to coordinate with government of India for review and monitoring of issues, projects.

Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department, M. Raju, was transferred and posted as Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department.

He shall also hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Hospitality & Protocol, Estates, Civil Aviation Departments and Managing Director, J&K Project Construction Corporation Limited, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Besides, the government also ordered transfers in the police.

As per an order issued by Home Department, Sandeeo Mehta SP PC Jammu has been transferred and posted as Commandant IRP 11th Batallion against an available vacancy.

Amit Bhasin Additional SP Traffic City Jammu has been transferred and posted as SP Katra vice Kulbir Chand Handa.

Vinay Kumar SP South Jammu has been posted as SP ANTF J&K.

M Fiesel Qureshi Additional SP Samba has been posted as Assistant Director SKPA Udhampur.

Naresh Singh Additional SP CID (CI) Jammu has been transferred and posted as SP PC Jammu vice Sandeep Mehta.

Aijaz Ahmad Zargar, Additional SP Kishtwar has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Samba vice M Fiesel Qureshi.

Farooq Qesar Malik, Additional SP Poonch has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant IR 7th Batallion against an available vacancy.

Khalid Amin Deputy commandant IR 5th Batallion has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Poonch vice Farooq Qesor Malik.

Mubasher Hussain, Additional SP PC Anantnag has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Security Kashmir against an available vacancy.

Mushim Ahmad SP SSG has been transferred and posted as additional SP Kishtwar vice Aijaz Ahmad Zargar.

Aprvez Ahmad Dar Additional SP PC Kupwara has been transferred and posted as additional SP PC Anantnag vice Mubasher Hussain.

Deepak Digra Deputy commandant JKAP 5th Batallion has been transferred and posted as SP South Jammu vice Vinay Kumar.

Pradeep Singh Deputy commandant IR 11th Batallion has been transferred and posted as additional SP Traffic city Jammu vice Amit Bhasin.

Kulbeer Chand Handa SP Katra has been transferred and posted as additional SP CID (CI) Jammu vice Naresh Singh.

