India must gear up to face community transmission of COVID-19: Health expert

Bengaluru: India must gear up to face the

possibility of community spread of the COVID-19, a prominent

health expert said on Friday, cautioning that there could be

more widespread transmission of the novel coronavirus due to

easing of the lockdown.

On some experts suggesting that there is already

community transmission (stage 3) of the virus in the country,

President of Public Health Foundation of India, Prof. K

Srinath Reddy maintained that it is a matter of definition.

Because, if one looks at the spread to people without

history of travel or history of contact, certainly there are

several such cases, he said.

“But most of them are concentrated around the original

points of entry of the foreign travellers or the travel routes

of their contacts. So, these people who are describing it as

stage 2 still are saying this is traceable local transmission,

it is not unpredictable community transmission, he told PTI.

Therefore, we are avoiding the term community

transmission. It is a matter of definitions and language; we

need not debate that really, Reddy, who formerly headed the

Department of Cardiology at All India Institute of Medical

Sciences (AIIMS), said.

But he said it should be recognised that community

transmission has occurred in virtually every country which

experienced this pandemic in a major form and India should

also be prepared for it and act as though it is happening and

take all precautionary containment measures.

There is not only risk and but actually threat of

community transmission, said Reddy, who presently serves as

an Adjunct Professor of Epidemiology at Harvard.

According to him, nations in South East Asia, including

Malaysia, and India in particular, have kept the COVID-19

death rates per million of the population low compared to

countries where the pandemic broke out around the same time.

He said the low death rate in India could be the benefit

of multiple factors such as younger age group, more rural

population, temperature and climatic conditions as well as the

benefits the containment measures which preceded lockdown, and

then got much more consolidated with the lockdown.

“Its quite possible that all of these factors have been

helpful and we have seen that benefit, Reddy said.

But we need to continue to consolidate that. There are

some risk factors, when the lockdown opens there will be much

greater mobility of people, there could be more widespread

transmission of the virus, so we have to maintain as much as

possible physical distancing, continue practices like wearing

masks and hand-washing as precautionary measures, he said.

Things are going to be difficult in overcrowded areas,

especially slum areas.

We will have to try and provide as much facilities as

possible, particularly for elderly people and to people with

co-morbidities, whether they can be provided temporary

shelters elsewhere with good social cares.

Fortunately, he said, most of the infections are

restricted to large cities and areas radiating around them.

Referring to return of migrant workers, he said care

must be taken to see that they themselves will not be victims

of the epidemic, and at the same they dont infect others.

“But most important thing is to protect the rural

areas (from COVID-19) because two-thirds of India is in rural

areas, and the transmission of the virus is low there because

mobility is low, Reddy said.

Several precautionary measures have to be taken in order

to contain the virus because the risk of transmission will

certainly increase with the lifting of the lockdown.

We must recognise that this virus is going to stay on

for some time and we have to make sure that at least for the

next one year, we try and keep the virus as slowly moving as

possible by physical distancing and other protective measures

like masks and handwashing.”

Evolutionary biology of the virus says that when the

movement is greatly restricted and its chances of transmission

are greatly reduced, the virus actually can turn into a milder

virus, said Reddy, who is also an Adjunct Professor of the

Rollins School of Public Health, Emory University and Honorary

Professor of Medicine at the University of Sydney.

So, we will have to do everything to reduce the

transmission, speed and number, at the same time try and

moving it towards milder form to our own defensive measures.

So, while there are threats, there are also opportunities for

us to protect ourselves and even control not only the spread

of the virus but also the virulence of the virus, he added.

