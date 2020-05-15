Govt directs private schools to charge tuition fee monthly

Srinagar: School education department Thursday directed private schools not to charge tuition fee quarterly and that the decision about transport charges shoulf be taken separately.

The education department has also issued instructions to private schools for collection of tuition fees from students to ensure withdrawal of salary of staff.

The department has directed the private schools to only charge tuition fees on monthly basis and not quarterly basis

“Only tuition fees shall be charged from students on monthly basis, instead of quarterly basis for the lockdown period,” said the order.

It also directed schools not to hike fee during the current academic session.

It reads that, “annual fee, if any, can be charged monthly on pro-rata basis, after schools re-open.”

“No school shall deny access to online education, material, classes to poor/deserving students unable to pay school pay due to prevailing situation”, the order reads.

The order said, “registration of private schools, which have expired during lockdown period shall be deemed valued till lockdown period is over.”

“A view regarding transport charges shall be taken separately,” it added.

