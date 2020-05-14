Prof Shamim appointed KU Dean earth and envo sciences academic bodies

Srinagar: Prof Shamim Ahmad Shah has been appointed as new Dean Earth & Environmental Sciences,University of Kashmir, an official handout said.

An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia New Delhi, he completed his doctorate under the mentorship of distinguished academic late Prof Majid Husain.

Prof Shamim has undertaken trainings from reputed institutions, Indian Institute of Remote Sensing Dehradune, and University of Upssalla Sweden.

He is actively engaged in research and teaching for more than 25 years. “His research interests are in travel and tourism, environment planning, GIS and Remote sensing applications,” it said.

He has guided 15 M.Phil/Ph.D scholars till date on diverse themes of societal relevance and is also working on Research Projects funded by various funding agencies.

Prof Shamim has published more than 40 publications in peer reviewed national and international journals and book chapters besides co-authored one book.

He is presently Heading Department of Geography And Disaster Management at University of Kashmir and has also served as Coordinator (NSS) University of Kashmir.

He is member of reputed Academic bodies both at National and international level.

Prof Shamim has contributed actively in some of important policy formulation initiatives related to Tourism.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print