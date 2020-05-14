8 migrant workers killed, nearly 50 hurt in road accident

Guna, May 14  Eight migrant workers were killed

and nearly 50 others injured when the bus in which they were travelling collided with a truck near Guna town in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday morning, police said.

The accident took place between 3 am and 4 am when the victims were on their way to Uttar Pradesh border from Maharashtra, Cantt police station in-charge Madan Mohan Malviya said.

The injured persons were rushed to a nearby district hospital.

Policemen involved in the rescue work were later quarantined in the wake of the COVID-19 scare, another police official said.

