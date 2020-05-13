GNS founder Tanveer-ul-Ahad passes away, condolences pour-in

Srinagar: Global News Service (GNS) and daily Kashmir Glory founder Tanveer-ul-Ahad passed away on Monday night.

He was 31.

Tanveer breathed his last after a brief illness at SMHS Hospital in Srinagar. A young and promising journalist, he started his career working with news gathering agency PBI run by Helpline Group.

A resident of Kupwara district, later he founded his own news gathering agency GNS and daily Kashmir Glory.

His colleagues at GNS said that Tanveer reported vomiting and diarrhoea on Saturday. He was shifted to Handwara hospital where from he was referred to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar.

He was put on life support and breathed his last on Monday night, his colleague said.

He is survived by his wife and three minor kids.

Post the death of the journalist, condolence messages started pouring in from journalists in the Valley.

Helpline Group management expressed heartfelt condolences on Tanveer’s demise. “We are deeply saddened at the passing away of Tanveer. Condolences to his family and associates,” they said.

Principal Secretary Planning and Information Department, Rohit Kansal also expressed grief over demise of Tanveer.

In a condolence message, Kansal has prayed for peace to the departed soul and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family members.

Director, Information & Public Relations, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, has expressed grief and shock over the death of Tanveer.

Expressing sympathy with his family members, she prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the huge loss.

The Director Information termed Tanveer as a journalist who made his name in media in a short period due to his hard work and excellent reportage through which he highlighted issues of public importance.

Dr Sehrish called Tanveer’s demise as a huge loss to journalistic fraternity of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Dr Sehrish also chaired a condolence meeting held at Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) office Jammu in which Joint Director Information Jammu, Namrata Dogra; Joint Director Headquarters, Parveen Kumar, Deputy Director PR, Mridhu Salathia and other officers participated.

The participants prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and expressed their sympathies with the bereaved family.

Kashmir Journalists Association (KJA) expressed condolences on the demise of young journalist Tanveer-ul-Ahad.

In a statement, KJA termed his death as tragic and said the deceased was a talented person and thorough professional.

KJA said his death has created a void in journalistic fraternity as he would highlight the miseries and hardship of people through his news agency GNS.

KJA has prayed for the departed soul and the family to bear this loss.

Kashmir Press Club expressed condolences over the demise of journalist and founder GNS Tanveer-ul-Ahad.

He is remembered by his friends and colleagues as a humble and hardworking man, the club management said in a statement.

“He death is a huge loss. On behalf of the whole fraternity we express our heartfelt condolences to his family for this unbearable loss. We pray for eternal peace to the departed soul,” said the KPC in a statement.

