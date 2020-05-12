J&K govt extends ban on high speed mobile internet till May 27

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday extended the ban on high speed 4G internet till May 27 saying the facility was “likely to be used for coordinating” militancy activities in the region.

An order issued in this regard by Principal Secretary Home Department, Shaleen Kabra said that amid the gunning down of militants in encounters in the region by the government forces of late, there have been “concerted efforts by the Pak handlers to cause incitement among the general public, particularly youth, through circulation of varied nature of propaganda audios, videos and photographs while continuing with attempts to spread misinformation and fake news”.

“Reports indicate that high speed mobile internet is likely to be used for coordinating acts of terror, both within and across the border, ” reads the order.

The order said there was an “apparent necessity to take suitable steps to prevent misuse of internet for incitement and propagation of terror activities”.

