Elderly man from Srinagar dies of Covid-19, tally reaches 10

Srinagar: An elderly person from Srinagar died of coronavirus on Monday taking the Covid-19 death tally in Jammu and Kashmir to 10.

The man hailing from Srinagar’s Alamgiri Bazar is father of youngest Covid-19 victim who died on May 7 after contracting the virus. The 32-year-old had contracted the disease while attending to his father admitted in Oncology department at Super Speciality Hospital Shireen Bagh in Srinagar.

“He was suffering from pancreatic cancer and had other comorbidities. He died at the hospital this afternoon,” said Dr Salim Tak, Medical Superintendent CD Hospital Srinagar.

The man’s death has also taken Srinagar’s toll to 4, highest in any district followed by Baramulla with 3 deaths, one each in Bandipora , Anatnag and Udhampur.

