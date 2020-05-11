2G internet to be restored tonight in Kashmir

Srinagar: Mobile internet services are being restored by tonight in most parts of Kashmir Valley, official sources said on Monday.

A senior police officer said that the 2G internet services would be restored in “most places” by 10 p.m.

Meanwhile, restrictions across Kashmir Valley continued on Monday even as mobile 2G internet and short messaging services (SMS) remained barred following the killing of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Commander Riyaz Naikoo along with associate in a gunfight on May 6.

High Speed internet remains shut in the Valley since August 5 and the Supreme Court of India earlier this week reserved its orders on three petitions, seeking its restoration.

Naikoo and his associate Adil Ahmad were killed in an encounter in Beighpora on Wednesday last following which authorities snapped mobile telephone and Internet services in the Valley. However, late last night, the authorities restored the telephony services but held back approvals to end the ban on internet and messaging services for both pre and post paid users.

Soon after the news about Naikoo’s killing spread, restrictions were imposed in most parts of the Valley including this summer capital of J&K.

Even though the Kashmir is under the coronavirus lockdown from last more than 50 days days, additional police and paramilitary forces personnel were deployed in many sensitive and vulnerable areas of the valley for ensuring peace, they said.

One civilian was killed and at least 25 people suffered injuries after government forces alleged resorted to live ammunition and fired pellets to disperse protesters in Awantipora soon after Naikoo’s killing. 16 of the injured were shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar and four suffered bullet while 12 others had pellet injuries. (GNS)

