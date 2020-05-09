Robust mechanism for ration distribution in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: With lockdown being enforced throughout Jammu & Kashmir to control the spread of COVID 19, the distribution of ration was thought to be a challenging task.

Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Department in Kashmir Division and District Administration Srinagar are dealing with the situation with relative ease as they have been able to devise an effective mechanism to provide ration and groceries to the general public.

FCS&CA says that there is no shortage and all essentials like ration, fuel, gas and other commodities are adequately stocked for two months. The Department has already distributed two months ration for the month of April and May to all consumers. Presently, the Department is distributing free ration to BPL, AAY and PHH categories for the month of May and June. “The exercise would involve free distribution to 8.70 lakh families with distribution of 4.2 lakh quintals of ration, out of which free ration for the month of May has already been distributed and the ration for June is being distributed”, says Bashir Ahmad Khan Director FCS & CA department. “The Department is also distributing one kg of pulses to the BPL, AAY and PHH families”, he added.

While following the lock down guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the District Administration Srinagar has been able to address the problems with regard to distribution of ration and other essentials. To evolve a robust action plan, it has designated a Nodal officer for ensuring proper coordination at district level to oversee hassle free distribution of food grains in Srinagar.

While giving details, Syed Sajjad Qadri Nodal Officer and OSD in the office of DC Srinagar said that for addressing public grievances a toll free number 6006333308 is working to receive the grievances with regard to ration, power supply, water supply, medical needs etc. “The people contact control room on the given number as and when they need any help from the District Administration”, he informed.

District Administration Srinagar has also supplied advance ration for the month of April and May to all categories of consumers including free ration to BPL, AAY category. Free ration has also been distributed among 1.29 lakh ration card holders. Those without ration cards have also been provided ration at prices fixed by the Government.

Free ration of 5 kgs per person has also been provided to 17453 non local labourers working in both organized and unorganized sectors who have registered themselves in District Srinagar.

Besides distribution of 183259 cooking gas cylinders has been made to the consumers through IOC, BPL and HP Gas Companies.

Explaining the supply chain management in District Srinagar for making available groceries to the people, the Nodal Officer said that Srinagar district has been divided into 25 zones and 25 supermarkets have been roped in to supply groceries and the contact numbers of these stores have been publicized. “These supermarkets are catering to the public within 3 km radius and making home deliveries. Besides, around 100 stand-alone grocery shops are operating within one kilometer radius and also making home delivery of essential items. Stocks of these grocery shops are being replenished through super-stockists and C&F agencies, Nodal Officer dealing with the matter explained.

50 thousand kits of grocery items have also been distributed among the deserving and needy persons during this lockdown period by the end of April.

Besides providing free of cost medicines to the poor and needy patients, free ambulance service, for pick and drop, is also being provided to the patients needing dialysis and chemotherapy treatment at different health institutions.

Regarding supply of vegetables to the general public, a Nodal Agency operating from Fruit & Vegetable Mandi Srinagar has been designated which is supplying vegetables to the 25 zones of Srinagar through a fleet of 80 vehicles.

As of now, the concerns of the people seem addressed as grocery stores and ration depots are not being thronged by people which depicts that people are relatively satisfied with the availability of food items.

