Mobile phones, internet suspended in Kashmir, clashes in Pulwama

Srinagar: Restrictions amid continuous blockade of mobile telephone and internet services continued in Kashmir Valley even as clashes took place in Beighpora area of Awantipora area of Pulwama, the hometown of Hizb Commander Riyaz Naikoo who was killed along with associate in a gunfight in the southern district yesterday.

Reports reaching GNS said there a group of protesters pelted forces with stones at Beighpora and adjoining areas. However, police and paramilitary forces chased them away firing few teargas canisters. However there were no reports about any serious injury to anyone in the incident.

Naikoo and his associate Adil Ahmad were killed in an encounter in Beighpora area of Awantipora on Wednesday, following which authorities snapped mobile telephone and Internet services in the Valley.

The measure, as per the officials, has been taken as a precautionary measure to prevent protests.

Soon after the news about Naikoo’s killing spread, restrictions were also imposed in most parts of the valley, including this summer capital of J&K.

Even though the Kashmir is under the coronavirus lockdown from last 49 days, additional police and paramilitary forces personnel have been deployed in many sensitive and vulnerable areas of the valley for ensuring peace, they.

However, reports of clashes with incidents of stone pelting by groups of youths have been reported from the areas around Naikoo’s native village in Awanitpora since early morning on Thursday, they said.

At least 25 people suffered injuries after government forces alleged resorted to live ammunition and fired pellets to disperse protesters on Wednesday in Awantipora. 16 of the injured were shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar and four of them had bullet while 12 others pellet injuries. (GNS)

