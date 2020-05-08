Civilian killed in Pulwama clashes buried by locals

Over a dozen injured in protests following Naikoo’s killing

Srinagar: One civilian was killed in a protest that broke out in a village in Awantipora after the killing of Reyaz Naikoo, a most wanted militant commander and the chief of Hizbul Mujahideen, officials said on Wednesday.

Protestors pelted stones at the security forces when they were withdrawing from the encounter site at Beighpora in Awantipora area of Pulwama district, 40 kms from here.

The civilian was buried after the necessary formalities were completed by the hospital authorities, they said.

Taking a cue from north Kashmir’s Handwara where authorities did not handover the body of a 14-year-old boy who was killed in cross fire to his family members to avoid a large gathering at the funeral, the local residents kept the death of the civilian a secret till the time of his burial.

Mohammad Hazim Bhat, 14, was killed in a brief shootout when militants opened fire on a CRPF patrol party at Wangam-Qaziabad in Kralgund area of the north Kashmir district on Monday.

Three CRPF soldiers were killed in the incident, police said, adding that a civilian, Bhat, was also found dead at the scene of the incident. However, Bhat’s body was not handed over to his family and instead was laid to rest in a graveyard more than 30 kilometres away from his village.

At least four other persons have suffered bullet injuries and 12 others were admitted to the hospital with pellet wounds, they said, adding, the condition of all of them was stable.

Naikoo, who had been evading arrest for the last eight years, was killed in an encounter with security forces this afternoon along with a fellow terrorist. PTI

