Body of Handwara minor not handed to family for burial at native place

Baramulla: Body of a young boy killed in “crossfire” during Handwara shoot-out a day ago was not handed to his family to perform last rites at their native place and was buried at Gantamulla graveyard on Tuesday.

The graveyard is mainly meant for burying militants from Pakistan but class 7 student Hazim Shafi Bhat son of Mohammad Shafi Bhat was also buried alongside them.

Police has not been handing bodies of militants and “militant associates”, a term used for overground workers, to their families after a huge gathering at funeral prayers of slain Jaish-e-Mohammad commander in Sopore on April 8. Since then, the burial takes place in hush-hush manner in north Kashmir or Sonamarg.

The 14-year-old of Khaipora Langate in Handwara was killed in “cross firing”, according to police. Three CRPF soldiers were killed in the militant attack.

Mohammad Shafi Bhat, father of slain youth recalled that when everyone was returning home from fields and orchards after gunshots rang out on Monday evening, his son was missing from home.

“We along with a group of people in the evening approached concerned officials. During searches, we saw Hazim in pool of blood,” he told Kashmir Reader.

Initially, CRPF had declared him a militant but later changed their version and subsequently police in its statement said the civilian was killed in “cross firing”.

According to Bhat, police shifted their son’s body to Baramulla on Monday night and told them they can visit the graveyard on Tuesday morning for burial.

“We were told to reach the graveyard early on Tuesday morning. I along with few people and wife visited the graveyard where my son was buried in martyrs graveyard in our presence,” Bhat added.

A small number of people including father and uncle of slain youth and some grave diggers along with few some cops participated in the funeral prayers of the youth.

Hazim was the only son of parents among three daughters. He was admitted to Noor-ul-Huda school in Khaipora langate. Bhat denied his son was mentally or physically challenged saying he was a bright student in the school.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Handwara Nazir Ahmad said the reason “to not handover the body was to avoid gathering”.

“That is why it was decided to not hand over the body to family and follow the orders,” he said.

The decision was taken at high level, he added.

