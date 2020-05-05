JEE-Mains to be held from July 18-23, JEE-Advanced in August: HRD minister

New Delhi: Engineering entrance examination JEE will be held from July 18-23, while medical entrance exam NEET will be conducted on July 26, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced on Tuesday.

The two crucial exams were postponed due to the lockdown imposed in the country to combat COVID-19.

“JEE-Mains will be held from July 18-23, while JEE-Advanced will be held in August. NEET will be conducted on July 26,” Nishank said.

A decision will soon be taken on the pending CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams, he added.

