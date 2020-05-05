Backhoe loader seized during raids on illegal sand extraction in Pampore

PAMPORE: Revenue department Pampore on Sunday evening carried out a raid against illegal sand miners in Kadlabal area of Pampore town and seized a backhoe loader. Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din told Kashmir Reader that some miscreants are engaged in illegal activities during the prevailing pandemic. He said that they were receiving complaints against illegal extraction of sand from river Jhelum in Pampore during evening.

“On Sunday evening we received a tip and a backhoe loader was seized extracting sand in Kadlabal area,” he said added that a formal FIR will be registered against the erring persons. He also said that ramps- pathways created to approach Jhelum were barricaded by creating shallow trenches so as to stop vehicles movement near Jhelum. He appealed people of Pampore area to desist from illegal activities so that authorities could devout their time and energy in fighting pandemic.

