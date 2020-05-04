Pregnant woman from Anantnag denied admission at two hospitals, probe ordered

Srinagar: A pregnant woman was allegedly denied admission to two health institutions, including a Covid-19 designated hospital in Srinagar, prompting the health department to order an inquiry.

Director of Health Services Kashmir, Dr Samir Matoo, has sought a report from the Chief Medical Officer Anantnag regarding the denial of admission to the woman, who tested positive for novel coronavirus after the delivery.

“I have sought a detailed report from CMO Anantnag about the allegations of the family so that we can fix the responsibility,” Dr Matoo told Kashmir Reader.

According to doctors, the woman from a red zone area in Anantnag had concealed her contact history and her actual residence, which was why she was turned away from Mother and Child Care Hospital (MCH) Anantnag and SKIMS Medical College-Hospital, Bemina, on May 1.

The woman delivered normally at Lal Ded (LD) hospital on Friday night and on Sunday her samples came positive at the virology lab in Chest Diseases Hospital, Srinagar.

The authorities at LD Hospital on Sunday sent more than 15 staff members, including ten doctors ,to quarantine as a precautionary measure after they came in contact with the patient.

“We have asked them to stay strictly under home quarantine and get tested whenever they develop any symptom,” said HOD, Gynae and Obstetrics, at LD, Dr Farhat Jabeen.

As per the SOP regarding Gynae/Obstetrics patients, all pregnant women must be screened in all red zones and samples should be taken beyond 34 weeks of gestation, well before the expected date of delivery (EDD) so that the delivery of such pregnant ladies can be conducted in a safe manner.

“All confirmed negative patients to be handled at respective places and any non-Covid high-risk pregnant lady who needs to be shifted may be referred to Lal Ded Hospital,” the SOP reads.

“Confirmed Covid-19 patients to be referred to SKIMS Medical College, Bemina,” the SOP says.

The SOP has also enlisted the designated hospital in all districts for Covid suspected expecting mothers.

The SOP says that all high-risk contacts/ suspects pertaining to Central Kashmir (Districts Srinagar, Budgam, Pulwama & Ganderbal) are to be handled at JLNM Hospital, Srinagar.

In District Baramulla, such patients shall be managed at SDH Sopore while such patients in Bandipora shall be treated at CHC Hajin.

Similarly, in South Kashmir (Districts Anantnag and Kulgam) such patients will be treated at SDH Bijbehara. Besides, patients of District Shopian will be managed at District Hospital Shopian.

Further, such patients in District Kupwara will be handled at S.B Private Nursing Home which has been taken over by the District Administration for managing the Gynae and Obstetric patients in District Kupwara.

The SOP says that medical superintendent of JLNM Hospital, BMO Sopore, BMO Kupwara, and Medical Superintendent of SDH Bijbehara shall keep ten beds each reserved for such patients from red zones.

“Medical Superintendent DH Shopian shall keep five beds reserved for such patients and they are directed to handle accordingly if the emergency procedure is to be done for the patients,” the SOP says, adding that obstetric management shall not be delayed in view of non-availability of Covid-19 test reports.

“Separate beds and staff be identified for handling with pregnant ladies of red zone areas,” the SOP says.

