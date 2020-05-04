CISF personnel injured in grenade attack on Srinagar outskirts

Srinagar: A Central Industrail Security Forces (CISF) personnel was injured after militants lobbed grenade towards the Power Grid station in Wagoora, Nowgam area in Sringar district.

A police officer confirmed the incident to GNS and said one CISF personnal recieved minor splinter injuries in this incident.

The Power Grid corporation of India in Wagoora, Nowgam is manned by the CISF.

Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print